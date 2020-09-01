President Trump says Iran is backing down

More
The president is now talking about diplomacy after an Iranian missile attack on American troops in Iraq resulted in no casualties. ABC News’ Serena Marshall reports.
3:00 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump says Iran is backing down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The president is now talking about diplomacy after an Iranian missile attack on American troops in Iraq resulted in no casualties. ABC News’ Serena Marshall reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"68164888","title":"President Trump says Iran is backing down","url":"/WNN/video/president-trump-iran-backing-68164888"}