Transcript for President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus

This morning to corona virus pandemic reaching the Oval Office president trump tweeting overnight the First Lady and I tested positive for Kobe nineteen. We will begin our quarantine in recovery process immediately. What would get through this together the First Lady adding as too many Americans have done this year the president and I are quarantining at home. Please be sure you're staying safe and we will get through this together. The White House position saying both are well and they plan to remain at home within the White House leak Thursday president trump announced plans to quarantined after one of his closest advisors hope kicks tested positive for the corona virus. Sources telling ABC news hicks is experiencing symptoms. The president saying days on Fox News. You know very well she's fantastic and she's done a great Jeb. But is very very hard to when you are. With people from the military for law enforcement could make a moment you and they do want to argue an aortic tissue because we really have done a good job torment. You get close in. Things happen. She traveled with the president multiple times this week including that trip to Cleveland Tuesday for the first presidential debate. Sources also telling ABC news hicks tested positive the fall when de president trop mocked Joseph Biden for wearing a mask at that debate he's also admitted to downplaying the virus and has held rallies that defy his old White House corona virus guidelines. The president just said this on Thursday we're on track to develop. And distributed vaccine before the end of the year and may be substantially before. And I just want to say that the end of the pandemic. Is in sight. Throughout this pandemic more than seven million people have been diagnosed with a corona virus in the US and more than 207000. Have died. Now another question going forward is what does this do to the truck campaign the White House has already released a revised schedule for this weekend. That controversial rally in Wisconsin has now been canceled. Can it Mona we are definitely in uncharted territory here Alex let's get to another major question this morning president trop. It's 74 years old his age and weight put him right there and that high risk category. Yes this doctor says he's doing well but do we know the president has any symptoms. Can it right now we do not that White House position saying they're both doing well would you know would they had hoped shakes his counselor has had been symptomatic. I now look at that can be a range of symptoms we know the krona virus can present itself like flu there's also other symptoms like a loss of sense of smell or taste but right now we don't know if hicks has any of those and we certainly don't know. If I the president is exhibiting symptoms. As well again the president it's doctors his team of doctors say they're keeping a vigilant watch out for say there live in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.