Transcript for President Trump running out of options

President compass again lashing out using a string of new false those to try to undermine the election. And now one of its campaign lawyers is in hot water for suggesting that a former government official. Should be put to death ABC's outs for Shea has the latest from Washington out looks good morning. Good morning Kenneth at Joseph Biden. Inauguration is just fifteen days away frankly president trop is running out of options to overturn his election results. This morning president elect Joseph Biden's victory is all but cemented that's because all six states where president from contested the results. Have now certified by eating as the winner but that's not stopping trump from spreading false information. We have 74 million end. Well we didn't win. But I know that we want Arizona and we won Michigan and we want Georgia. And we want so thank you and we won Wisconsin. But what they they play games and games like nobody ever seen before. The president calling into a meeting of Republicans and Arizona Monday lashing out at the Republican governor Doug Doocy. After Doocy certified the State's election making bite and only the second Democrat in seventy years to win the state. Where they anticipate. Oh yeah Lou. You have to rush so I didn't have. Overnight due seat defending the state saying it has some of the strongest election laws in the country. And now what trump campaign lawyer is facing backlash. After calling into a radio show in saying that Chris craft's the former head of US cyber security should be shot. Trump fired Krebs last month after Krebs said the election was among the safest in history Jodi job is also on the president's legal team. Anybody who think that this election went well like that idiot crept. There used to be they had side. All you forgot it was on sixty men and last night. Guy is the class say moron. He should be drawn in quarter taken out at dawn and shot. That trump campaign lawyer did not respond to requests for comment overnight Kenneth RA outs for shade near Washington think you've.

