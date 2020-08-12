Transcript for President Trump to sign executive order today

This morning president trump is preparing to sign an executive order aimed at insuring that American made Kobe vaccines go to Americans First Act. These are on their way at a level that nobody ever thought possible. It comes one day after ABC news confirmed that Pfizer may be unable to produce more of its vaccine for US citizens until June. Because is committed those doses to other countries the US initially bought enough fighter vaccine for fifty million Americans that over the summer the company offered to sell the US government more doomsayers. But the trouble administration turned them down the administration insisting that become the other vaccines in the pipeline any American who wants the vaccine can get one by July it's unclear if today's executive order is related to risers announcement. And it's unclear whether president trump can legally stop an American company from from filling a contract with another country in the meantime today the US could surpass fifteen million covic cases. As the country approaches 200000 new cases each day. Doctor Anthony county with this warning as the holidays approach. Debt is facing similar problems without substantial mitigation. The middle of January. Can be a really dark time for us. As cases spike from coast secures a growing concern about hospital capacity in staff. The disturbing fact coming out of LA county health officer they are saying they just over the past week the number of health care workers who contracted the virus. Has doubled with case is spiking new restrictions are threatened to add to the pandemic economic told York's governor says indoor dining could be shut down again by next week. If after five days. We haven't seen a stabilization. In a regions hospital rate. We're going to clamp down on indoor dining. And and a few weeks more than two dozen federal stimulus programs are set to expire unless congress reaches a deal on a relief bill. Including the CDC eviction moratorium if it expires up to five million tennis BC diction in January including Melissa Flores a single mom. I've never been in this situation never before in my life I've never have to come out to banks for help nip. I'm probably is needed to do everything he struggled a little bit and made it they never this. Never it is. Concerns about the Covert search have even reached the rules state of Wyoming where the governor just announced the state white mask mandate. As for the vaccine the FD meets Thursday to discuss authorization.

