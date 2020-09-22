Transcript for President Trump says Supreme Court nominee to be announced by week’s end

This morning justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is reshaping the race for the white house with 42 days before the election. President trump says he plans to name his nominee for gives birch replacement. By the end of the week insisting last night that he welcomes the democrats' threat of a second impeachment to stall the confirmation. Our other water level reached me again if I nominate. Somebody and go ahead and I want them I want them to do that. And now Democrats and Republicans are defending their previous arguments about filling a vacant supreme court's seat. GOP senator and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham set last night the Republican senators have the votes to confirm trumps nominee. We're -- report the nomination the committee. To the floor of the United States senate so we can vote before the election. But two years ago or Graham set Republicans would not take up a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year. The F. Paying opening comes in the last year of president trumps term. And the primary process is started. Will wait to the next election and I've got a pretty good chance being the junior on the record yeah all right hold the tape. And Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell making this promise about filling Ginsburg seat that the senate will vote on this nomination this year but that's not the position he took in 2016. When he refused to consider president Obama's pick to fill the league justice Antonin Scalia seat must before the election but let the American people this. McConnell says now is different because the senate and White House are both controlled by Republicans. Former vice president Joseph Biden is also being pressed on his comments back in 2016. When he said the president have a constitutional duty to nominate a justice. Even a few months before an election I wouldn't go forward the confirmation progress process as chair. Even a few months before presidential elections Biden says this year is different because bode has already started in this presidential election. How they differ though from 26 Dayna why there was a reverend Ron and wants left to go but it's it was election year probably this election year what would this have an election. There's a big difference. The White House as president trump met with one of his top contenders Monday federal judge Amy Tony Barrett. The Indiana native is a devout Catholic with seven kids her faith came up in the confirmation for her current. Booth it's never appropriate Fred judge to impose that judges. Personal convictions whether they derive from faith or anywhere else on the lock. Some Republicans insist that trumps nominee publicly support overturning Roe vs. Wade and her short time on the federal bench beard has considered to abortion cases. Ruling against both of them. For Republicans what have to join Democrats to block a confirmation Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have set a vote should wait until after the election. We could hear from Mitt Romney today meanwhile Cory garner the Colorado and senator close scrutiny says he will consider trumps nominee.

