-
Now Playing: Supreme Court showdown to fill Justice Ginsburg's seat
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered
-
Now Playing: Sen. Mitch McConnell vowed to vote on Supreme Court nomination this year
-
Now Playing: President Trump expected to nominate a woman for Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: New Hampshire governor on filling Supreme Court vacancy
-
Now Playing: 'The View' remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: ‘She was the most tenacious person I ever met’: Former clerk to Justice Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Battle brewing over Justice Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat
-
Now Playing: Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House arrested
-
Now Playing: Vacant Supreme Court seat energizes Trump supporters
-
Now Playing: Lame-duck appointment of Supreme Court justice 'can be done': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: 53% of Americans do not trust Trump to confirm safety of vaccine
-
Now Playing: Americans take advantage of early voting, mail-in ballots
-
Now Playing: Trump, Republican on rapid pace to fill Supreme Court justice seat
-
Now Playing: Republican senators object to Trump filling Ginsburg’s justice seat
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s historic gender discrimination suit win in 1975
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented what 'is best about America': Bill Clinton
-
Now Playing: Senate should 'confirm (SCOTUS) nominee before Election Day': Sen. Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: 'We have our options' if GOP push a SCOTUS nomination before election: Speaker Pelosi