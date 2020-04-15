Transcript for President Trump suspends funding to World Health Organization

This morning a striking reversal from president trump now seen hill led the country's governors reopen their states. After he falsely claimed on Monday that he had total authority on the matter. I won't be speaking. To all fifty governors very shortly. And I will then be authorizing each individual governor. Of each individual state. To implement. A reopening. But the constitution says governors don't need the president's authorization because states are given police powers during a public health crisis. The president says at least 29 states could reopen before the end of this month others like California which was the first to issue a stay at home order. Are gearing up for a long drawn out reopening process. Governor Gavin Newsom and build his guideline. Normal it will not be. At least Intel we had herd immunity. And we have a vaccine you may be having dinner with a waiter wearing gloves may be a face mask. Dinner where the menu is disposable. Where the tables half of the tables in that restaurant no longer appear where your temperature is checked before you walk in. To the establishment. Newsom says it could be months before large scale events are held and widespread testing will be crucial. Doctor Anthony county says when it comes to testing we have a long week ago a mean we have to have something in place. That is efficient. And that we can. Rely on and we're not there yet. Hours later trump claimed testing is now the governor of responsibility. Not the federal government but he assured Americans that states will reopened safely. We want them to do that testing. We want them because they're equipped to do testing doctor grabs you said this morning. At that critical testing in tracing ability does not currently exist I don't look I don't know. Don't I don't know what's. Nobody. Us in the meantime president trump is now suspending all US funding for the World Health Organization. Claiming the agency mismanaged the crisis from the beginning in spread China's misinformation about the virus. The WHL. Failed to investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan. That conflicted directly with the Chinese government's official accounts. But back on January 24 the president himself with praising China. Tweeting China has been working very hard to contain the krona virus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. I don't talk about Janice transparency. The response to the WHO funding cut the UN Secretary General said now is a time to come together not cut resources.

