Transcript for Preview of the 2nd Democratic debate

We turn now to the race for 20/20 tonight to be make or break for some of the struggling presidential hopefuls facing off in the second debate. Of the democratic primary. Bernie Sanders in Elizabeth Warren will share center stage they'll be among ten candidates trying to stand out ABC's her prop is in Detroit the scene of tonight's debate and Trevor. You join us with the surprising results of a new poll. That's right today good morning good morning do you Kenneth as well we're starting to see the front runner former vice president Joseph Biden bounce back a little bit ahead of this second wave of debates and you know with ten candidates each night it. Can feel a bit more like a series of elevator pitches rather than a political debate but. It does make things a little bit more unpredictable with so many candidates trying to break through what now with this poll we see. Appears to be a bit of a top heavy feel. It's time for round two beginning tonight the second wave in the debates in the quest for the democratic presidential nomination. The candidates once again split up over two nights all trying to knife through an extremely crowded field. Heading into night won a new quinnipiac poll shows former vice president Joseph Biden. Expanding on his lead now with 34% support up from 22% at the beginning of the month. Senator Elizabeth Warren is in second at 15%. With senator Kabul Harris appearing to lose her first debate bump. Dropping to 12% from twenty senator Bernie Sanders of forth. An 11%. The front runner Biden seems to have shaken off what was regarded as a lackluster performance in the first debate. Senator Warren says these debates won't be about taking swipes at other Democrats we. All had a chance to talk about our patients. Talk about power plants America. To talk about how. He's building a future in this country one area where those proposed policies will likely get a lot of focus is health care senator Harris releasing her plan. Act under a Medicare problem and there will be no more hope days there will be no more high deductibles. But she's already been met with criticism for the plan's details the Biden campaign saying she's committing to unraveling the Affordable Care Act. While senator sanders' campaign manager says call it whatever you want but you can't call this plan Medicare for all. Now after seeing the bump that senator Connell Harris Scott for taking on former vice president Joseph Biden in the first debate we might see some more sparing some more fireworks tonight and tomorrow especially among the struggling candidate sue if they don't have their moment now. It may never happen. Today Kenneth and we will have those big moments right here on America this morning tomorrow cover all and Detroit thank you.

