Transcript for Prince Andrew steps down from royal duties

We don't overseas now to the historic move by Prince Andrew he's stepping aside from his royal duties. With the queen's permission it follows his controversial interview about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And now in new report says Buckingham Palace is bracing for Andrew to be subpoena. This morning new fallout for Prince Andrew after his widely criticized interview about his relationship. But accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Pepsi he was staying at the homes yes convicted sex and. It was a convenient place to stay. The royal is now stepping back from his public duties saying in statement that his past association with Epstein. Has become a major disruption to my family's work adding. Therefore I have asked her majesty if I'm a step back from public duties for the foreseeable future and she has given her permission. The move being called unprecedented. For the modern era printing Andrew no longer working for the palace means he will no longer receive public funds. But he does still have access to the queen's private funds if she so chooses. Multiple sponsors have ended their relationship with the prince after his interview when he denied any sexual contact with an underage accuser. All right I'm not 12. Does it work. Hug and public displays of affection upon what some things at that point do. But several British media outlets have published pictures like these of the prince seeming to contradict his claim that he was not a party year. The 59 year old maintains that despite multiple visits to several that seemed homes he never saw any indication of unlawful conduct involving underage girls. And now Britain's Daily Telegraph is a boarding up blocking him palace is bracing for US authorities to issue prince Ian drew a subpoena. Requesting he provide testimony under boat about his friendship with Epstein. And the telegraph says the subpoena for prints in drew is imminent. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.