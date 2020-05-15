Transcript for Some pro sports make a move to reopen

We turn out a pro sports and several new developments overnight with fans eager to see some action. Here's ABC's Kimberly Brooks. This morning that pro sports making the move to re open on the right track NASCAR is off to the races this Sunday in South Carolina. Its first event since early march. We're not coming and that close contact with another competitor. And saw our environment in NASCAR lends itself very well to going back to our sport but for fans streaming the races on line. All eyes will be on Ryan knew Maine I feel a complete. It is simply walking miracle Newman still doesn't remember this frightening crash February 17 they nearly took his life demur. A little Merkel in my opinion that some alliance for me to be able to so walk out days later with Brian and here are my daughters and and not to be thankful. In baseball talks are under way between owners and players to start this season in early July. I think it's. Whole bull bit I'll we will have some leisurely pace this summer. We are making plans on. It plain empty stadiums. But owners throwing players a curve ball with a planned to cut salaries. The little us hard hit line. Okay and thus is the way this from the lake snell star pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays who was sent to make seven million dollars this year is sounding off. Refusing to play with the pay cut. I'm sorry you guys think they're really good rescues one I don't know how many Americans lay low while when I think about doing. Well you know I'm just sorry. I have great confidence that will reach an agreement with the players say we don't place he's in the losses for the owners' current approach world and in the NBA. A handful of teams are back on the court for voluntary workouts. But skepticism remains. I do think it's gonna take a while we met through British. It's like a brown people. We care so there isn't remarkable. And in golf the PGA is moving full swing ahead with plans to resume its schedule in June. But not before a blockbuster charity event next weekend featuring Tiger Woods in Peyton Manning. Taking on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Brady doing some trash talking on Twitter posting this image and saying he never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger. Hey I have to baseball commissioners said last night that he soccer player to test their leaders. Multiple times each week it didn't win a deal is reached in the season finally begins can't. Mona thank you for that update Kimberly.

