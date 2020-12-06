Transcript for Protesters take over Seattle police precinct

This morning hundreds of people in Seattle occupying and now a big Indian police precinct or. The the takeover coming after the Seattle Police Department abruptly surrendered the building after weeks of clashing with protesters. Now boarded up and abandon the building is renamed the Seattle people department and the six blocks surrounding it have been dubbed Capitol Hill a tonne in his own. The people who recognize that this building is. Is the people's deal we pay forward our taxes. Surrounded by barricades police aren't allowed. While demonstrators hold meetings set up clinics and offer free food leaving the precinct was not my decision the police chief last night condemned the order from the city that forced her officers to retreat. It seems like Hansel to you and our community. Ultimately Cassini had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure. This Seattle PD has been under fire for its tactics in recent weeks easy class batons and pepper spray on crowds. This girl crying in pain. 141000 complaints filed against police but the chief now says due to the takeover officers can no longer respond to all calls for violent crime in the neighborhood we have her that there are people patrolling. This g.'s new twelve and pine president trump adopting the group of domestic terrorists despite the gathering bead largely peaceful. He called on the governor and mayor to take back your seat he'd now if you don't do it I will. Seattle's mayor firing back on Twitter right he'd make a cell safe go back tear bunker. It is unconstitutional. And illegal to send military to Seattle and slamming the president threat to move in on the city one of the things this president will never understand. Is that listening to community is not a weakness. It is a strength but the mayor taking criticism herself from some black lives matter protesters stayed she's allowing this to distract from the. Overall ties I'm ashamed of my city right now I'm ashamed of the may change his name on her and I don't know how it how Capitol Hill but came this in the focus of this. Capitol Hill is not the black community the black community six blocks up the street until the last. Those economists Alan how race demands including removing officers from schools gay British juvenile jail and even policy the city police department. Altogether. Now okay and think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.