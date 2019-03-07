Transcript for Protestors demand migrant detention centers be shut down

We begin with a growing outrage over the treatment of migrants detained at the southern border cramped and overcrowded cells for weeks homeland security's internal watchdog has released new images of a grim situation described by one official as a ticking time bomb. Some migrants are seen holding up knows pleading for help. Meanwhile as protesters call on congress to shot down the detention facilities or learning about plans to find undocumented immigrants up to 800 dollars per day. For failing to leave the country ABC's Mona costar Abbie has the new. Good morning Kenneth good morning today. Protesters wanted to bring nationwide attention and put pressure on congress to address the immigration issue but the immigration battle between the White House and Democrats. Continues to escalate. Thousands of protesters taking the streets of major cities across the country. Holding signs that read close the camps. The nationwide movement comes after recent accounts of inhumane an unsafe conditions. And migrant border facilities we need emergency action democratic lawmakers were counting stories of migrants sleeping on concrete floors. And rooms without running water after a visit to two facilities on Monday Massachusetts congresswoman Eddie on a Pressley on CNN sharing her experience. Asked the doctor. That's CBP facility did you think this was our public health violation. And this morning the department of homeland security's own inspector general is warning of quote dangerous overcrowding. Sharing these pictures showing some adults packed into standing room only sells. For up to a week and children with no access to showers and limited clothing. DHS responding saying it treats those in its cost city quote with the utmost dignity and respect. The report comes as a federal judge blocks it trump administration's policy. To keep asylum seekers detained pending cases finding it unconstitutional. To deny them a bond hearing. Meanwhile the president is doubling down on his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. The Redding to conduct massive deportation raids in several major cities following the fourth of July holiday and Democrats refuse to change asylum laws. Many of the target location Sanctuary Cities a designation the president said on Fox News he blames for contributing to quote filth in those areas. Destroying this city it's our countries all of them. Meanwhile a new request from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi she's now asking president from to impose a ninety day limit on detaining children. And she wants Homeland Security to finalize standards for medical care and hygiene. But so far no timeline from the white house on those requirements. An ABC news has confirmed that ice officials have began issuing fines of up to 500000. Dollars. To undocumented immigrants who fail to comply with the deportation proceedings. Beginning Kenneth a lot of immigration advocates and their lawyers say their clients simply don't have the money to pay those fines and of course we saw those protests across the country yesterday motor thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.