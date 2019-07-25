Transcript for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello resigns

Puerto Rico's embattled governor is stepping down. After nearly two weeks of massive protest. In a major about face governor Ricardo resale made that announcement on FaceBook shortly before midnight announcing that he will leave office next Friday on August 2. Protesters started cheering waving flags and singing after hearing that the governor had decided to quit. Residents of the US territory have vowed to keep protesting and police stepped down. Overnight celebrations on the streets of San Juan Puerto Rico. Island's embattled governor announcing his resignation in a late night peaceful post the crowds he erupting after the announcement. ABC's the drew can do is bear. Protests have grown in saris and intensity for the past two weeks. Demonstrators have been calling for Ricardo Rosa you'll to step down. Says a propane group chat between Ross say yo and his aides was leaked. That govern is no good they should be. Get rid of them. Get a get a good man in there that's kept peace anybody. Russo you apologize for the chats which contain nearly 900 pages laced with sexist. And homophobic language. But many called it the last straw after the island's severe debt crisis corruption charges in slow recovery from her key Maria. The protest on the island sparking several in the continental US as well. With chants of Ricky resign echoing a New York's Grand Central station resignation comes a day after a judge in Puerto Rico issue search warrants for the cellphones of several government workers involved in the chats many of the governor's aides have already resigned due to the fallout from the scandal. And Puerto Rico's next governor is expected to be justice secretary Juana Vasquez normally it would be the secretary of state. But he's among the many officials to resign amid the so call chat gate scandal. And the mayor of San Juan released a statement moments ago saying she's prouder than ever and Puerto Ricans. Have shown the world that there is nothing that a people united cannot accomplish.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.