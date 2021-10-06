Transcript for Racing down the aisle

Here comes the bride's plural and there are a lot of them we're any about it when he got a 40%. And weddings you're with guests backs and restrictions relaxed brides are racing down the dial after a year of canceled or postponed ceremonies. Are we having a wedding season. Boom is love really in the air is. Will be yet not. Yet and I can tell you nobody hadn't co big winners are smarter or it can't ample lap yeah. Justin Alexander group a bridal design and manufacturing house. Says wedding dress bookings have increased 593%. In early summer compared to this time last year and venues are just as busy. We do and a David's Bridal bit about why now in use across the United States 90% of them are up on every Saturday. At all and or right out brides no longer waiting for that perfect Saturday night time slot. You're getting married I'm riding. They're telling their and only take Monday off we're gonna Sunday night when I trick from rose as they're getting married on the Friday night. In December. Hash tag. Friday wedding picking up on ins to Graham as newlyweds proved. There's no wrong way and no wrong day to celebrate their loved it's one of many ways are pandemic pause is shaking up the way brides are doing weddings all. Nation and will air read eat. Can't students. Needed shock suits mini dress. Talks with tools or sneakers com burst. All about that casual as they should no tie no problem until he also tells me that the busiest months. For weddings during this bridal whom are July August and October you guys I believe me yours truly is a bridesmaid in a September wedding dates to exciting but it's like we're talking about wedding song. Hey what if ever won the wobble the popular. Math crazy in love and I did for I didn't break my pants they're dancing to crazy in love you Bristol do the locker and at weddings. Okay and it and I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.