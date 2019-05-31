Raptors win NBA Finals game 1

More
The Toronto Raptors held off the defending champion the Golden State Warriors for their first Finals game win. ABC News' TJ Holmes has the details.
1:58 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Raptors win NBA Finals game 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"The Toronto Raptors held off the defending champion the Golden State Warriors for their first Finals game win. ABC News' TJ Holmes has the details. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"63399203","title":"Raptors win NBA Finals game 1","url":"/WNN/video/raptors-win-nba-finals-game-63399203"}