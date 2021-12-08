Transcript for Real-life dragons?

Thankfully the dragons of west rose words real. Or birthday. Scientists in Australia uncovering a new species of dinosaur the continent's largest flying rep tile. The terrorists sore researchers saying it's the closest thing we have to a real life dragon. The fearsome beast would have had a nearly thirty foot wingspan and it's your like melt. Was perfect for plucking fish from the seat if did there is to our Gary it was the mother dragged gains Tim Richards of the University of Queensland. Is the father of dragons. This is very exciting find because ten missiles are extremely. Rain and not just strive worldwide. Tim saying in a statement this thing would have been quite sad dates. It would have cast a great shadow over some quivering little dinosaur. That wouldn't have heard it. Until it was too late this creature joining the likes of despite a soaring its patrol a gun and a gigantic stories as the scariest creatures to ever walked. Or fly. Around earth lucky for us these newly discovered airborne beasts were around a 105 million years ago. Terrorist Soares had thin walled and relatively hollow bones making them. Perfectly adapted for flight the downside of those adaptations. They're fossilized remains are often portly preserved and incredibly rare even still it remains hopeful that will be able to learn more about these real light dragons in the future. And it's always more funds away small ground scratched or so I think. Since who can. Fossil track ways of the terrace source show that some of them were able to run. And wade or swim in the water so you weren't safe in the air you weren't tape on land anywhere if they've been a water. No word on whether or not they could actually breed fire but just looking at those renderings. All signs point to. Yeah a. Affiliate of seeing some very similar birds like that down in Florida I don't know honestly I would think their offspring lives 1000% I have to. Clot aren't like it's like lamb reports that basically a flying alligator eyes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.