Transcript for Reality TV star’s husband dies at 66

This morning remember and one half of reality TV's favorite couples. I don't know grandmother who can't behind they believe. And now. Any leaks the star real housewives of Atlanta and her family announcing after a long battle with cancer. Greg leaks has passed away peacefully in his home. Surrounded by all of his children very close loved ones and wife needy leaks. The 66 year old was first diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018. And had been in remission for two years before returned earlier this summer meany posting this photo UNAIDS to Graham Andy Cohen sweeting I jokingly called him pastor leaks. But in truth he was a strong voice of reason and commanded great respect. Among the entire real housewives of Atlanta team over the weekend leak sharing publicly that her husband's health had been deteriorating. Meaning Greg married for more than twenty years. And unafraid to let probable fans in on the typical parts of their lives. Including Greg's cancer battle. A one room prayed together in a film at this time Briscoe. From fear of death panel won't go put. If my work is finished you take kid him. Colon cancer ranks as the second deadliest cancer after lung cancer. Men have a higher incidents are diagnosed street only just the two men engines present this isn't Blackmun the highest incidence Bullard took cancer action and these are disparity study and many many years with the sink about taxes each year. Screening rates black men don't get screened as much as are black Panthers start chabot Bozeman dying a year ago this disease. If you look at people over the age of fifty the incidence of colon cancer has gone down significantly in the last thirty years in the mortality or death and that it doesn't mean all miles east. Doctor Renee also reminding us to start screening at age 45 which is earlier than a pass recommendation. Of age fifty bottom line speak with your primary care doctor about colon cancer screening because. It can save your life. Guys aren't taking preemptive action sometimes. Seeking help into your own hands very very import and also the history of colon cancer in your family. You buy wanna get screened a little bit earlier think you well.

