Transcript for New record: 50,000-plus coronavirus cases in 1 day

This Maureen California worldly back reopen means at the new rotavirus infections explode. Bottom line is the spread of this virus continues. At a rate that is particularly concerning 70% of the state now under new restrictions restaurants wineries in movie theaters barred from indoor business while every single beach in LA is shut down. I know we're exhausted. I know that we let down our guard. I know some of us think that were invincible. But this disease reminds us that we're not. Up north testing sites in the Bay Area overwhelmed. One location outside Oakland says even though they can do 500 tests per day. They had to start turning people away by noon. Doctors in the state state testing capacity isn't the only thing holding them. Act so today we found out that we didn't have as many swabs says we needed a her. The testing that we would need to do in the next two days. With nearly a quarter of a million cases California is among four states in the country seen record jumped in Dili infections. In Texas IC use are reaching their limits just this week Parkland hospital in Dallas opened a third icu ward. To deal with the crisis just Bahrain. What's to come to three weeks from now and the Pentagon. Now seen the military is struggling to stop the spread within the ranks with the number of six service members more than double lead in less than a month. Meanwhile nurses in Miami see the virus is making people sicker than before patients. He could be way more critical in the first wave and now new reports of people trying to catch the virus on purpose. In Alabama officials say college students are throwing cold it nineteen parties to see who can get six. First that money on I are called art. The news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time. And it just outside New York City a cluster of at least eight pieces are linked to a house party. Mainly young adults in their twenties some are facing 2000 dollar fines New York's mayor announced slamming the brakes on indoor dying mean. The decision comes as major businesses like apple and McDonald's. Roll back reopening plans across the country. But Major League Baseball back on the dime in for spring training part two cubs coach Tommy hot it be getting emotional. Talking about his fight against the virus and its hold on his family. It's still Nuba you know. We're all. The fact that we. Religious group. And last night the first action on the field against the yen but diving catch. The collegiate coastal plain baseball league the sedan and bananas taking on the bacon bacon with they hands in this scene. This morning a stark reminder and it's all those under sixty eat injure the last four months. More Americans have died from Kobe nineteen day all of you less soldiers' children. Eighteen months the US was involved in World War I close the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

