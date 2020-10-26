Transcript for Record number of new coronavirus cases

This morning an explosion of new Kirby case his crippling some cities. Where is dangerous tipping point right now we are at a point and boy do you they have seized Emmys or nodding we think by next Wednesday. We're gonna need another 200 plus. Hospital works El Paso, Texas seeing new patients triple in two week's medical workers now setting up outdoor tents to house patients. We are at a crisis stage all area hospitals have reached capacity. All intensive care units in El Paso hospitals aren't 100%. Capacity. A paso county now under curfew nonessential travel band after 10 PM. Violators face a 500 dollar fine. The curfew. I think is the one that shouldn't. Alert all of us as to the importance of what is is taking. Lose it comes as the country sees the highest number of Dili infections ever. So what's been the toughest part of. Freezes in Illinois a top doctor getting emotional. We are reporting 3874. New cases. For a total of 36433. Confirmed cases since the start of this pandemic excuse me please. But in Utah's some parents are pledging not to get their kids tested. There is a quarantine. With us or team or any of the other rooms they're urging other not. You have their children answered it's called the mom code a growing effort on line to keep schools open and sports teams running regardless of curb outbreaks appearance in the group claimed testing is unnecessary. The treatment testing allows rapid identification of children with Kobe and this can't contain it actually reduce. Meanwhile with the holiday season fast approaching a push stoppers Santa performers early access to a covad vaccine has reportedly been canceled the Wall Street Journal says the priority inoculations were offered to the performers as essential workers. In exchange for participating in a pro vaccine PR campaign. But the idea I was scrapped. Now health secretary Alice a.s are says he didn't know about the report in Santa PR plan which is now under review and her Elizabeth thank you.

