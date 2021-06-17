Transcript for Record-setting Western heat wave

This morning. Forty million Americans are feeling the effect of a dangerous heat wave. On Wednesday record high temperatures were shattered in California Arizona you talk and Montana. Where Billings hit 105 degrees. Tying the city's hottest June day ever just south of Billings the dramatic pictures showing flames in the mountains above the city of red launch courtroom. One of two large fires burning in Montana in Lincoln Nebraska the triple digit temperatures causing this wrote to buckle. California's Death Valley is the record holder for the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth 134. Degrees back in 1913. The forecast for Death Valley this week. Flirting with that record with temperatures in the mid one hundred twenties. This morning power companies in California and Texas are asking customers to cut back on electricity start thinking about it. So easy you do that use a lot of electricity that you could move to different parts of the day so maybe you're running your dishwasher. Later in the evening or earlier in the day same with the washing machine and dryer. The heat now baking areas already parched by extreme drought with no rain inside lakes and Reza boards that millions of people rely on for their water supply. Are trying not ABC's mad gunman is at Folsom lake in California. And about this time last year this entire boat ramp was under water but the drought so severe this year that Folsom lake has shrunk. And I gotta go a quarter mile in that direction just a fine water's edge. The low water level at Folsom lake even making it possible to find the wreckage of a plane crash from 1986. And Owen died in that crash has for the heat a gradual cooling is expected this weekend.

