Transcript for Regal Cinemas closing all US locations

It's a plugged with even Hollywood didn't see coming. The parent company of regal movie theaters making the decision to suspend operations at its more than 500 locations. This coming Thursday this announcement following that James Bond bombshell. No time I which was supposed to open in November being delayed until April 2 when he when he won. Because of the pandemic effect on the optical business in fact last month senate world reported a loss of one point six billion dollars and efforts to money. As revenue slumped by 67%. Student and pond isn't the only big name getting pandemic bush. Blessing for us away. Like plants. Marbles black widow and Spielberg's West Side Story. Both punted it went eight when he won the only big movies scheduled to premiere in Peters this year. Our Disney Pixar soul scheduled for the end it number first and success. And Wonder Woman 1984. Scheduled for Christmas Day. Relationships now. Back some of Hollywood's hottest films at. Thirty joke about the uncertainty. Free guy. Come Christmas do fantastic. Guy coming say it's acts of you don't treat yeah. There has been pretty cutting this Labor Day stay calm. Smart Smart only. July horse coming before or after the next Olympics. But while big names might be taking it lightly defeat of movie theaters in twentieth when he is all but sealed this coming Monday York one of the biggest sources of shaping cinema culture. Is still not allowing movie theaters to open at all. Just this morning dose theater closures made up official. All of this after a list Hollywood filmmakers like Scorsese Eastwood peeled Sophia Koppel and the Directors Guild of America. Urged congress just last week to bail out the struggling Peters warning that cinema may not survive the impact of that. And that you guys to rule a lot of changes coming in the theaters close on Thursday. I mean there isn't there was a push to stream saying. Yeah that's us if that's accelerated recently sat down with Saddam a big big movie theater and then to see you see that happening and people losing their jobs than we know what. The theater review for a lot of people it takes away says it from the madness but obviously since you have not safe and so you gotta do you what's safe and what saves lives.

