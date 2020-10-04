Transcript for Religious holidays during the pandemic

Jewish families across the country bringing thousands of years of tradition into the modern age celebrating passover virtually cousins joining for cedar dinners on Skype. Aunts and uncles on Zune. Unfortunately. We all can't be to get her. Holding each other around getting high in case is our way you. Actually be cars this hour and we are eaten our beat each. And with Easter on Sunday Christian families are planning digital celebrations of their own CDs staging virtual egg hunts. Gates tasked with counting the eggs they spot and submitting their tally on line for a chance to win a special prize. Or if you do want to get out of the house ask your neighbors to put paper eggs in their windows and your kids can go on a neighborhood wide scavenger hunt. The Easter Bunny himself even offering services online this year. Personalized. Virtual. With a little bit of information. I can magically create. Fury special message for you thanks to party planning companies who have gone virtual. And if you want to skip the trip to the supermarket lots of restaurants are offering special takeout and delivery deals for Easter brunch and dinner. Like the Cheesecake Factory. And red lobster or hate now's a great time to support a local restaurant of course and don't forget to get dressed up and watch a live stream Easter Sunday service. After all that's what it's all about anyway right. So another unusual idea to make this Easter Easter extra special bust out your Christmas tree. But decorating for Easter with stuffed animals plastic eggs and pastel craps they make with your kids a night out right 'cause we're. That is very creative but I need to know where our. Custom Easter bags. Belts. I think the Easter Bunny supposed to bring into your apartment you guys at it don't worry he means only there on their lack. Only if well those are a lot of great idea they appreciate that I'm hoping this in the new Nora mom this is just a temporary thing so make the most out and then take love advice and hey it is what it is excellent lunch on.

