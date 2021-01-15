Transcript for Remembering Joanne Rogers

That's what I would wish for. Forgiveness reconciliation. Into our country and our world. In her 92 years of life in her more than fifty year marriage to Fred Rogers. Joann Rodgers has always cared about the same thing. The word kind this. Is the word we need to think about that matters born in Jacksonville Florida in 1928. Sarah JoAnne Byrd fell in love with the piano at age five studying music and earning a scholarship to Rollins College where she met Fred. He moved north to pursue a career in TV but they kept in touch he proposed in a letter. She knew it would be expensive but she called him on the phone to say yes the couple who were born only eleven days apart married in 1950 to you. I. Remember mrs. Roger bowl but she was far more than just mrs. Rogers on top of teaching piano beginning in the 1970s Jolie and played it. More than 300 concerts at universities churches at events. Over the course of 36 years after her husband died in 2003 she helped develop to Fred Rogers Centre. For early learning and children's media in his hometown of which robe Pennsylvania. It's not so much what we have in this life that matters. It's what we do with what we have. Pennsylvania governor Tom bull saying Joseph Winn and Fred were Pennsylvania treasures. Committed to improving our communities and the lives of our children. The couple survived by their two sons. Also remembered by the mayor there are real life neighborhood of Pittsburgh one of Pittsburgh's favorite neighbors to Winn and Fred forever changed our city. It's a wonderful. Warm feeling here. I love you all. Ali looking to you when asked about her husband setting the bar for kinda still in Rogers once said we're all capable of it saying quote. I'm convinced there are a lot of Fred Rogers is out there after a long life devoted to that very same kindness this morning we can hope. That there are a lot of Joann Rodgers is out there as well you guys. That's well won't behind every great man write straight woman that's right both leaving behind a legacy of kindness well thanks again.

