Transcript for Remembering Kirk Douglas

We turn out to the passing of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103 the World War II veterans started more than nine. Don't. Kurt Douglas made a career out of playing tough guys. The son of Russian immigrant Jews. He was first recognized as a star afterward for you know boxer in the 1949. Film champion. Earning him an Oscar nomination. He was then cast in a series of roles that took advantage of his chiseled good looks. And powerful screen presence who gave you the right to picket and in turn inside out. The bad and the beautiful brought another Oscar nomination as the douglas' portrayal of a poor minute bits and bingo and lust for life. As executive producer of the epic Spartacus Douglas helped break the notorious Hollywood blacklist. After the age of McCarthyism by hiring an alleged Communists to write the screenplay. But torso. Who were who were. Time. You mojo over do you remember being silenced yourself. But it here. Were every among them who we. Would recruitment. In 1991 Douglas survived this helicopter crash that killed two other people. That just shy of his eightieth birthday he suffered a debilitating stroke impairing his speech but months later during an emotional appearance he accepted the Oscars lifetime achievement award. To the delight of the audience. I see. My four sons. Flo told the old man. Making movies in 2003 appearing with his son Michael one of them or me you say that I love you. His slurred speech was worked into the Scripps ABC's David Muir caught up with him several years ago at his home in Beverly Hills. Their room. Menu for every new rule he survived a helicopter crash. He survived the stroke did. Who wore me. Deborah survive that helicopter crash despite falling forty feet out of the sky and crashing into the tarmac he set from that moment he got a second chance at life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.