Transcript for Remembering B. Smith

In the seventies she was a fashion pioneer of main model and made history as the first black woman ever featured on the cover of a traditionally white magazine. In the late nineties she became a lifestyle guru expanding her brand to create a line of home goods. Before becoming a renowned restaurant to war and from 2013. Until her death. B Smith was an outspoken advocate for others like her who were fighting for Roche is an inch herbal wilderness. I do have. Early onset. Alzheimer's disease. Smith and her husband daily gas be regularly use their fame to give a face to the illness it's happy anniversary. Happy anniversary. Revealing the raw reality of the relentless disease than that tickets to Poland Smith. They're book before I forget called a powerful portrait of alzheimer's. And beginning. News are you starting. I need. I didn't get a true. My business. The two sharing the good the bad and the uncomfortable Gloucester gas. Take action. He assured me as he told his wife about the relationship. But admitted she didn't seem to understand I'm you know. And a love. Sunday gas BNL Smith's passing on FaceBook writing heaven is shiny even brighter now that is graced with bees dazzling and an unforgettable smile. In the wake of the announcement an outpouring of support and admiration. Viola Davis tweeting Smith of the demise class true beauty and dignity. -- do grenade saying she was one of a kind and Vivica A. Fox Carly the legendary model a true queen. And she left behind quite a legacy. Just an incredible woman. Grace each sheet we said she was a TrailBlazer and even to sharing her journey. I'm sure she helped so many people along her journey as well a lot of people and the fight continues every single day for people who are suffering and living with alzheimer's. I said at the top there a brutal disease and I've been giving one. How many shined a light on it and they helped bring to awareness and that continues and so when I say quite a legacy. That is that's what went component of that.

