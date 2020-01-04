Transcript for Remembering those we’ve lost

Cove in nineteen is a pandemic of numbers and the numbers are overwhelming. A confirmed cases of those hospitalized. In the number of deaths. That death told made up of thousands of individuals gone too soon. Deeply loved by their family is now in mourning in FL agent but he bakery sharing the gut wrenching reality. Of losing both his parents in a matter of minutes. Her her season. It's. Just a few weeks. You're. Okay. In New Jersey bin looter or has died. He was a teacher in a baseball coach and he was only thirty years old the governor tweeting that Lou viewers love of the gain pushed his players to new heights. In neighboring New York too many lost lives to copper hand. Sabrina Jefferson. A beloved 63 year old school safety agent died over the weekend. Michael Sorkin and David know Sarah to renowned professors from the city college of New York succumbed to the virus on the same day. Any new Windsor New York Sonny are a Dana a basketball coach Boys and Girls Club mentor and father of five passed away Sunday. On the birthday of his twins. A go find me page in his honor has already raised 50000 dollars for the family but for those grieving they don't want their loss to be in vain. But he baker once this tragedy to be a catalyst for change. Here it's okay. Follow us. Yeah. It's inconceivable already and we learned overnight that Star Wars actor and Jack. Passed away from the virus in the UK rescinding lots of luck to these families kidding Mona. We sure are Kimberly thank you for bringing us those faces those stories.

