Transcript for Report: New coronavirus cases jump by 80% in 2 weeks

This Maureen in the nation's top doctors now warning that coded cases could nearly tripled in the coming days. I would not be surprised if we go up to a 100000 a day. If this does not turn around. Doctor Anthony found she's seen the current spread could leave the US healthcare system in the dire situation I'm very concerned because it could get very bad. The rapid spread already pushing testing sites to their limits in Florida one site in Orlando he capacity only thirty minutes after opening. Forcing health officials tell anyone still waiting to try again another day. There's not a lot of schools left in the kit for us to think everybody declared victory through the. Rushed for tests come mean amid renewed calls for a statewide mask me and eats just where the dawn mouth Florida's emergency management director tweeting out this message Tuesday. Repeating the word masks 46 times. Meanwhile fourth of July is set to be a B two bomber in Southern California. We coastlines peers and bypass shot down in at least half a dozen counties. If they didn't do this it would have been a zip. Guaranteed. In neighboring Arizona. The death told Klein me as gins and bars are shattered once more are clearly her tongue was with paramedics Cindy sent during the crisis. This mother saying she wanted to see her son before he was taken into the hospital. I just came so I can. Because. We can't see them. We can't talk so well. Any action on C. Infections are now rising in 35 states with seventeen states either pot dean a rolling back reopening and warning against large gatherings evidence of new clusters appearing in Alabama. Were students in Tuscaloosa I knew they were sick. But went to a party anyway. We thought that was kind of a rumored first we did some additional research. Not only do the doctors' offices helped confirm that the state confirmed they've also had the same information. New Jersey state prosecutors and vowing to take this part of courts. After video showed hundreds of people packed inside without wearing masks. It comes as new York New Jersey and kinetic kicks expand their quarantine list. Now including visitors from California. Georgia and fourteen other states. Airlines flying into New York dating travelers from hot spots this for asking them to self quarantine for fourteen days. And some airlines be seen criticism from US health officials after announcing they will now book flights to full capacity. And when they announced that the other today. Obviously there was substantial disappointment with American Airlines. American Airlines stain it's taking all proper precautions to keep passengers safe. When it comes of course in order Massachusetts is going any further than new York New Jersey and it is not require any visitors from the north east and quarantines. Massachusetts Jess reported zero Kobe that first time. Since marks. Are. And I think Yale.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.