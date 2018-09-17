Reporter's Notebook: Hurricane Florence

More
See how ABC News reporters covered the major storm as it began hitting the Carolinas.
2:57 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reporter's Notebook: Hurricane Florence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57874096,"title":"Reporter's Notebook: Hurricane Florence","duration":"2:57","description":"See how ABC News reporters covered the major storm as it began hitting the Carolinas.","url":"/WNN/video/reporters-notebook-hurricane-florence-57874096","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.