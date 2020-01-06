Transcript for More reports of looting and unruly demonstrations

And from Boston to California were getting more reports of looting and crowds taking advantage of what was a peaceful protests earlier in the evening. There are diminishing their most impeccable. Political utility. This looting will not. Help to advance what we are trying to do. I'm not get a loan market that would and they this morning a message from protesters condemning theft and destruction in the name of justice. They burned cop cars they've shattered windows and stole and looted that's not okay especially when it. We're going to be associate with what's going on. The call for peace coming amid chaos overshadowing peaceful protests are. In northern California looters brawling in the streets near San Francisco overnight. A similar scene in the southern part of the state as fights broke out amid protests. But in the city of Los Angeles Police were firing off tear gassed by midday Sunday. ABC's Matt Gutman was caught in the crossfire. Not long after a tense moment between protesters and the LE PD an officer ramming demonstrators with his car. Before speeding away. The use of force calming as police scattered looters in nearby Santa Monica. Authorities surrounding the entrance of this store standing firm. But making no rest even as people still inside the stork. Broke windows and ripped away Boortz escape the people who want to make their voices heard it so peacefully in Washington State confrontations leading to tear gas and arrest. The officers coming under fire after this video emerged showing Seattle police kneeling on a man's neck. The same way the officer in Minneapolis. Did when arresting George Floyd. You don't have to worry about that vent to to step in. In your anger using a less than effective approach is not going to be the way to go. But in Florida demonstrators taking justice into their own hands equal rights protesters forming a line. Physically blocking would be looters from breaking into this CVS pharmacy. And police in Southern California arrested dozens of looters overnight but it's important to note the share of an LA confirms the looters were not part of the larger protests.

