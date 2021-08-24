Transcript for Restaurant patron leaves $10,000 tip

The team at one whose seafood grill in Gainesville Florida a describes it as. Just a local veteran owned seafood restaurant doing our best to weathered this storm business slowed during the summer typically picking up as the gators football season gets under way. But the staff got plenty of unexpected action this week. During a dinner shift there were only ten employees working at only two tables had customers when a patron finished dining with his wife and son. Calling all the employees over to thank them for their hustle then he left them bits a 101000. Dollar tip on his 144 dollar tab. Split evenly between the ten people working. Everybody was super grateful and I've. They just kind of taken aback by it you know someone's recognizing their hard work. Zack saying that he plans on holding onto the money for a little while but another employee who also received a thousand bucks. May use hers to help cover health care costs for her child who's in the hospital when the cove in nineteen pandemic began last spring. While who was forced to temporarily close its doors. The girl's owners John Sheppard saying. The local hot spot lost 30000 dollars worth of food. Which makes this week's surprise even more meaningful Shawn writing and instead Graham were all blown away by his generosity the last year and a half haven't been easy on this industry were hurting and we're exhausted. But this incredible act of kindness. Has restored our faith in humanity that faith in humanity now going viral the story has been shared more than 2000 times on FaceBook. As for exactly what asked what he'd like to say to the anonymous tipper. Here's just one question what do you do for a living. San says by sharing this story they hope we all feel inspired to do something nice for someone today. They want us to be the reason that someone believes in the goodness of people you guys. I love that pay it follower it also found that employees that serve ten I'm gonna bring vat receipts of an ex employee review and be right. It is not a good enough. Let me ask. Exactly dozens of you know somewhat anonymous and you know football star celebrity in Seattle times I would take a thousand dollars from the celebrity Tito just for the red. I don't discriminate and a fifth fifth bet that. And the how many didn't 1000 today. I love that they split it again Alan Taylor yeah. Needs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.