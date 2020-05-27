Transcript for The rise of virtual vacations

No plane no problem. This summer you can travel the world without ever leaving the living room tons of companies offering virtual visits to the places we can't gets you in person. The Farrell islands in Denmark. Fitting volunteers with cameras. And you can control these guys from your phone. When you pressed forward we move forward to when you just let us we turn left and when you pressed job. Well we job. Other companies offering lower tech but equally as cool virtual tourism opportunities as well back again. For a Saturday night ghost story Bulldog tours and Charles Stan offering three daily tours on FaceBook live some spooky. Some not have to only listen dairy in. Important part. Carlson history. If you're looking for art history perhaps a bit further away get up close and personal with the Mona Lisa on this hour long tour of the loop. Steve who play and while you're in power you why not ride to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Both of these virtual tour is available first free on wanderlust travels YouTube channel. Or if that beach is more your vibe this is one of the most part time. David Attenborough offering an interactive tour of the Great Barrier Reef on Attenborough as brief dot com. And if you really want to make it feel real set up about their beach day like this family complete with sand boxes. And a bathtub ocean or fear tots are more into trains ticket conductors I view train right through normally. And finally you're looking for something and mart relaxing. Explored dot org offers nightly live streams of the night sky over Manitoba Canada. And if you're lucky enough you just might catch the northern lights for a near counts. Google Earth is also currently offering virtual 360 towards that every national park from Acadia design out. All right well thank you. Good I'm gonna suggest cooler at them and he did and because I need you can go to any part of the country's zoom in get a street view. Just stop by your axis house zoo but was quickly we consider. Later Exel around the front. Did you ever leave act longer the pandemic. Or maybe you back to vacations and you know I get to benefit ratepayers to Tug at my hair what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.