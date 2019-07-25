Transcript for Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill

Reaction to Robert Mueller as long awaited appearance on Capitol Hill making good on his promise to stick to his report the former special counsel repeatedly offered up one word answers. Denying both parties to soundbites they were looking for. He defended the investigation saying it was not a witch hunt and Mueller made it clear that he did not exonerate president prop still top Democrats stopped short of calling for impeachment and the president took a victory lap. ABC's Trevor. All past that he tells from Washington good morning cover. In good morning Kenneth good morning you name now that Robert Mueller is long awaited testimonies in the books. Both parties are focusing on how to move forward the Democrats are insisting they're gonna stay the course for Republicans are saying now is the time. To turn the page. Following a marathon day of testimony from special counsel Robert Moeller House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Wednesday a milestone. This is very serious. Today was very important. But the speaker still not budging on impeachment for now I think that we go down that path machine go in the strongest possible way. And that's all I'm gonna say that this did the president with a much stronger reaction calling Muller's testimony a big day for the Republican Party in for him what he showed. More than anything else is that this whole thing has been the three years embarrassed. And waste of time for our country. This was a very big day for the Republican Party. Had he did say it was a great day for me but I don't even like this said that. Over more than six hours in the hot seat Moeller largely referring to the specific wording of his report all on multiple occasions refuting some of the president claims about the investigation. It you actually totally exonerate the president. You're investigation is not a witch hunt does it is not a witch hat which you agreed that. It was not a hoax that the Russians were engaged in trying to. Impact our election. Absolutely. No it's not a hoax. Democrats zeroed in on possible obstruction by the president including trump allegedly ordering his former White House counsel Don began to fire Moeller. You're investigation actually found substantial evidence that mccandless ordered by the president of art you correct. Yet but Republicans questioning Muller's credibility it's starting to look like having desperately tried and failed to make a legal case against the president. You made a political case and stated. I don't think you of route reviewed a report that is as thorough as fair as consistent as the report that we have in front of heading into Robert Muller's testimony 92 Democrats have said it was time for impeachment proceedings against the president to begin and after these hearings yesterday. No new Democrats jumped on board this was billed as potentially game changing testimony but one represented it telling ABC news. But nothing has changed today Kenneth. And Trevor the president hailing those Republicans as warriors who defended that country Trevor thank you for joining us this morning.

