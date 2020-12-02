Transcript for Roger Stone prosecution team steps down

And we turn now to the growing firestorm. At the Justice Department it comes after a rare reversal in the case of Roger Stone he's a longtime advisor to president from. Several prosecutors are now stepping down from the case. President top the ninth getting involved and he spoke out overnight ABC's into Denver has the latest Andrew good morning. Hey good morning this really was a sudden shift the Department of Justice saying it would overrule that 7109 year prison sentence recommendation. In the case against Roger Stone and as a result for prosecutors quit the case. In protest. A stunning reversal in the sentencing recommendation for president trumps longtime confidant Roger Stone. At least for prosecutors stepping down from stone's case after a germanic decision to over rule their recommendation he spends seven to nine years in prison for the attorney general. To step in in this way. At this point is practically unheard. The stunning rebuke from the Justice Department leadership came just hours after the president tweeted that the prosecutors suggested sentence for stone was quote horrible and very unfair. A miscarriage of justice. We didn't Roger Stone was convicted last year of lying to congress witness tampering and obstructing a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. I believe this is. Politically motivated investigation. Prosecutors had originally recommended a lengthy sentence arguing stone tampered with the witness for months but a Justice Department spokesman later called their recommendation. Extreme and excessive. And maintains the decision to reverse the recommendation. Came before the president's two week. At Harvard business managers IBM to go to my one and Democrats slamming the recommendation reversal House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler tweeting. It appears that the president and the attorney general have overruled career prosecutors in order to help Roger Stone. And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer writing a letter to the inspector general requesting an investigation. And the president was also critical of the judge presiding in this case Kenneth Kimberly all right Andrew Denver there thank you.

