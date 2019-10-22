Transcript for Running across America

For the past five and a half Bob Brady silverware has been running they there's beautiful words. And money on training I find it becomes stronger until partners and running corporate. Come on Dave wants seventy. There's been so many teams so many different battles Mendes old physical just days ago singer Mike those. It's his cross country journey. Reaching the Pacific Ocean after six months and 12800. Miles from New Jersey I can definitely. Appreciate like what you did so. It is amazing accomplishment really proud of them. Excuse me but days in net and Disney and now. It's during Mike's lock in Brady's run its you have kept in touch and so. We've got a nice little report back and forth on this journey but neither of them extracts have been without difficulty he was walking through Colorado and August. Mike was beaten by him rattlesnake is airlifted to a hospital. Brady the most difficult part of his journey so far happened on day 103 probably artists balances in in Arkansas I really effort might view of the east you know that was the hardest because his nose diving doesn't. I didn't had been there's so many miles and puts us into this thing Brady took two days off to recover anything. Thankfully it's worked. This morning he's just past Las Cruces, New Mexico. Brandon some rain and brand is thrilled that win Leah also both sides of others. But Brady's still running. He and his buddy V he's been driving the RV and serving as the hype man. I thought. Feel the finish line fast approaching we are kind of joking like a couple days afterward that separation anxiety and resentment. As far as the highlight of their trip so far. Both guys to greet the people that leave bad. Had been sews up lord is so kind to us now threatening. Brady want to invite all of those people and anyone else who may be watching to join him in San Diego when he crosses crosses the finish line on December 8 Brady a little different than when we first. He's got the real force got vibes gone on now had feared. Area I'm runner. And I would never. Be interested in walking across the country but how far can he go in and get his his most that he's gone in the days one mile further than a full marathon so it was after he spent time with his mom he said he is feeling very inspired. So is right outside of the Memphis he ran more than a marathon that an incredible that you things that they were that's.

