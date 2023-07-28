School shooter’s audio revealed

Prosecutors played audio recordings made by then 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley the night before he allegedly killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

July 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live