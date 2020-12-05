Transcript for SCOTUS hearing on the president's tax returns

President trump is challenge subpoenas First Financial records and lost in every federal court but this morning. He'll make a last ditch appeal to the justices of the US Supreme Court arguing he is absolute immunity from investigation into his private business. As long as he's still an office. The subpoenas were sent to the president's personal accounting firm in private banks last year from three congressional committees. And by the Manhattan district attorney all of them Democrats. The lawmakers say they need the records to help inform their guardian of new government ethics laws the New York prosecutor. Says he wants him as part of a probe and a possible financial crimes in that state. And the president's attorneys will argue this morning that the subpoenas are politically motivated ill legitimate an overly broad they also say the request. Our distraction for the president some legal experts say this case could decide whether the president is essentially above the law while in office. The court will debate this issue via teleconference and live stream today an extraordinary arrangement. Prompted by the pandemic that means the public can listen in real time. And soaking the president will also be the first in history to be able away and a live on the Supreme Court on Twitter. Devin Dwyer ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.