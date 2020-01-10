Transcript for Seagram’s liquor heiress sentenced to prison in ‘sex cult’ case

Not a surprising court at the sentencing for the heiress of the Seagram slipped her fortune the judge throwing the book at Clare Bronfman for her role more prosecutors have described as a sex COLT. ABC's Andrea for GE has more. This morning the Seagram's liquor heiress worth 200 million dollars is behind bars. Clare Bronfman was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for her role in helping Keith were Neary a self improvement guru. Convicted of turning women into sex slaves. The sentence putting some victims' bodies. I feel a little bit more safer and I think that a lot of us can feel a lot safer at. Victim's face to Bronfman in court as the judge denounced him Bronfman support ever Neary ads his organization called an axiom. Even after she knew of his sex trafficking scheme. Bronfman found guilty last year. Admitted she harbored someone living in the US illegally for unpaid labor and services. And committed credit card fraud former Neary but she claims she never knew about the trafficking allegations were Neary was also found guilty of several felonies. Prosecutors claimed axiom was like a cult. Train women like slaves branding them with a Rainier is initials and forcing them to has sex with him. Why is it that I can have relationship with. Multiple women for a long time. An HBO documentary focused on the group and its demise are never forget what she did to me. And I'll never forget what he did hear what Nancy it could be back home. Forgiveness is for me prosecutors say were Neary relied on Bronfman's wealth and status to keep an axiom a float her attorneys say they'll appeal. Clare Bronfman. Had nothing to do with the sex called it didn't find it didn't know about it but nonetheless. Gives such an outrageous sentence. Bronfman was also find 500000. Dollars. Actress Allison Mack from TV shows Smallville also pled guilty to her role in Acxiom and is awaiting sentencing. Kenneth Mona Andrea think yeah.

