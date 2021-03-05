Transcript for Search for missing New York college student

We're turned out to the search for missing honors student upstate New York she was last seen more than a week ago. Or college storm here's ABC's Christine Sloan. This morning a desperate search for a missing buffalo state college student missing for more than a week. Nineteen year old senay a Dennis was last seen Saturday April 24. In this image inside her dorm her family says the sophomore handed in a school assignment then caught a bus to Niagara Falls. Two hours later our name from her cell phone was detected near Niagara Falls state park seventeen miles from campus. Since that day there has been. No cell phone or electronic activity. No financial activity. No of the communication with family or friends. This is not like her this is not a and they checked she is my mother lets us as a creature had been Dennis is an honor student in mechanical engineering. Her sister says it's highly unusual for her not to keep in touch with the family she comes to visit my mother in this city or comes the visit out battling. She left I don't know what he's running late or she lets him know who she's going to be with the what cops he expects that the home. Police say right now there are no signs of foul play. Leave it by the body we looked at everything we are big bets on the loose but you are like when it wouldn't happen like this. This event Thompson for that matter. Dennis is Stanley is offering a 101000 dollar reward offer any information leading to her whereabouts. Kenneth Mona. Christine thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.