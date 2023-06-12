Section of Interstate 95 collapses

Authorities closed portions of the highway in both directions after a massive tanker truck exploded underneath a section of elevated roadway in Pennsylvania. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

June 12, 2023

