Transcript for Security concerns over new Amazon device feature

We have not one but two privacy warnings concerning products and site of millions of homes and devices can track your belongings and protect your home. But there are questions about who can get a hold that information. This morning Amazon rolling out sidewalk feature that allows certain Amazon device is in your home. To share or small amounts of Internet connectivity with other nearby Amazon products. Even if those products are owned by someone else like your neighbor by using Bluetooth and radio signals it allows devices to stretch beyond your homes Wi-Fi range the goal is to help you find pats or other lost items. And allow you to receive notifications from your security cameras if your Internet goes down. If you half. Devices that are outside the reach of your network this issuer is. That you're signal is reaching but Amazon is facing criticism for automatically turning on the feature in all compatible products yesterday the bigger question is what data might be collected our past ranch and really for a lot of people who are concerned about privacy coming Amazon used these networks. You are able to opt out by going into settings on your device and following several steps to disable to feature. But Amazon defends its security saying the transmissions are encrypted quote with multiple layers of privacy and security to secure data traveling on the network. One of the products Amazon aims to improve with sidewalk is its title tracking device which attaches to personal items like your keys allowing you to track them down when you misplace that. But the title device is also facing new scrutiny after this video and social media. I don't clean my purse out and you find this from. You don't know what this does the tile. It's not mine. I don't know how it got. In my curse. A Texas woman now warning other women to check their bags after she says someone slipped a tile tracker injure her purse during a night out with friends. Prompting concern that the device. Could be used by stalkers to track winning. For more information on how to opt out of the sidewalk feature had to abcnews.com.

