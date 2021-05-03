Senate Republicans hold up COVID relief package

More
GOP lawmakers asked for the bill to be read in full, which Senate clerks completed overnight. ABC’s Ike Ejiochi has reports from Washington.
1:53 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate Republicans hold up COVID relief package

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:53","description":"GOP lawmakers asked for the bill to be read in full, which Senate clerks completed overnight. ABC’s Ike Ejiochi has reports from Washington. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"76273517","title":"Senate Republicans hold up COVID relief package","url":"/WNN/video/senate-republicans-hold-covid-relief-package-76273517"}