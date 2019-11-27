Transcript for Severe weather affects Thanksgiving travel

Wednesday morning everyone it is a big travel day for so many and we begin with severe storms. Battering much of the country during the busiest travel time of the year. More than 100 million Americans and thirty few states are under some kind of weather alert because of two powerful storm systems. One storm right now is dumping several inches of snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin and as Thanksgiving dinner nears us storming called historic. Is bearing down on the West Coast. This morning's severe weather making Thanksgiving travel treacherous and all the while others come out. While Manning loved winter storm warnings are stretching from California to Michigan some of them lasting until Friday overnight in the midwest winter white out in the Twin Cities were up to a foot of snow is possible Ford and this afternoon parts of the Colorado Rockies are digging out from feet of snow dumped by the same store woke up and electric the chance that. No -- is just too -- and they've got closer rooms on the West Coast to any even stronger storm is sweeping off the Pacific Ocean bringing hurricane force winds it's expected to be a record setting system called a bomb cyclone meaning it will intensify act in and usually rapid rate. Up to eighty mile trial wind gusts it means one to two inches of rain in Southern California some of those recent burn scars we could see mudslides and debris flow this thing moves across the nation in that second storm could impact our weekend as everybody tries to get home. Near Spokane Washington snow and ice is to blame for this massive pileup on an interstate involving up to seventy vehicles with rain on the way in Southern California thousands of people have been allowed back home in Santa Barbara after a wind whipped wildfire forced them to fleet. Wind is also the big story on the East Coast were tomorrow's Macy's parade is in jeopardy because of heavy wind at the forecast organizers saying it will be a quote game day decision on whether the balloons will fly back in Colorado this no border making the best of the bad weather. But with an estimated 55 million Americans hitting the road AM the skies today it won't be all fun and gains nasty got to be careful out there. All the teller Laura cuckoo birds up there.

