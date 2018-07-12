Transcript for Severe weather hits much of US

A dangerous storm has already turned deadly in California. Triggering mudslides in causing a plane didn't skid off a hot a runway. And now a state of emergency has been declared as people in the plains and across the south brace for snow ice and flooding. This morning the powerful storm on the move yeah. Heavy rains flooding streets in Southern California turning roads into rivers. Downpours are also hammering vulnerable areas burned by wildfires. Forcing thousands to evacuate from. That mountain burns to mud comes down this is about what always happens. Mud and debris flows raced through streets shutting down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Just north of Los Angeles cars were stranded for hours after snow and rice shut down interstate five Thursday. One person was killed in a crash. Meanwhile off San Diego heavy seas rocked this sailboat like a batboy the Coast Guard raced in pulling the crew to safety. Back on land a terrifying landing for people on the southwest jet. Speeding off was slick runway in Burbank plowing into a questionable runway safety barrier which stop the plane from crashing into a fenced. It on to the highway. Beyond mud started hitting the windows and and you could see smoke. And water and I started noticing the plane going sideways visibility was only on my heel when the plane made its descent in heavy rain. The pilot came on. The radio and sit next we'll let guys know that the runway Irving's and its artists rainy and snowy Bremen a break car. Many airlines are now waving re booking fees as the storm marches into Texas the planes at all the way to North Carolina by Sunday. We've seen mudslides and out that moisture moving east and we're gonna freeze some habits of some major winter weather in tax on the way for the weekend Oklahoma has already declared a state of emergency. And now pulses scrambling to reschedule its Christmas parade in the ninety year history the parade is a will be canceled once during World War II. How in the big concern now is a snow and ice in parts of the plains Missouri and eventually North Carolina.

