Transcript for Severe winter weather

This morning a second wave of winter weather as deadly storms sweep the country from the northeast to the southwest. Icy conditions wreaking Havoc. All in all my Gooden in Atlanta a fiery 26 car crashed leaving at least one person dead in Austin. I've got partly the scene hard. On the pop I can't act even at them. 26 cars in this massive rat. But the biggest disaster was in Fort Worth. We're at least six people are dead and 65 injured after this devastating pileup. More than 130. Vehicles caught in this chain reaction nightmare. Leaving behind a trail of mangled vehicles stretching for a mile and a half. Survivor sharing their gut wrenching stories of what it was like trapped at all that wreckage. There were cars stacked hot car that acts that I am not severely injured court is. Not shorten your Rebecca Benson was on her way to work eking its year semi after semi after semi. It grew bigger cars a Lisa stone says she had to crawl out of her back window after her car scene here. Got sandwiched between two semis he could hear that Nellie. You could acuity officials are investigating whether this city treated the roads before the freezing rain and now a new wave of even colder weather is threatening huge swaths of the country Texas bracing for a second round of icy storms this weekend. While the midwest we'll see sub zero temperatures and wind chills dropping to thirty below zero temperatures so low that salt and road chemicals. May not be able to keep the roads clear of mice.

