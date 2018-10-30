Same-sex couple shares carrying baby

More
The Texas couple used an IVF treatment that allowed both women to carry the now-5-month-old baby at different points in the pregnancy, the first couple to do so. ABC News' Lynda Lopez reports.
1:42 | 10/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Same-sex couple shares carrying baby

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58844110,"title":"Same-sex couple shares carrying baby","duration":"1:42","description":"The Texas couple used an IVF treatment that allowed both women to carry the now-5-month-old baby at different points in the pregnancy, the first couple to do so. ABC News' Lynda Lopez reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/sex-couple-shares-carrying-baby-58844110","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.