Transcript for Shaquille O'Neal to the rescue

There are few things worse than getting a blow out on it DC highway. But if it happens do you how about Shaquille O'Neal coming in with the assist yep that's Jack. The NBA legend pulling over to help his cars zoom by on I 75 in Florida. When I got there Shaq in the two other gentleman that we're with them they were taken debris up off the are the grassy median and making sure the the lady was okay. Deputy Patrick Harrington who's been at the a lot to a county sheriff's department for three years. Responding to the call and as a deputy you really seen a lot gay. Seems they like days. A lot town's only go to crash that easily DC people pulled over and in helping. Announces not something that's un necessary and usual but does happen. Obviously not every day it's Jack's. The four time NBA champs using an elbow bump to greet the deputy who is six foot five himself. It's not everyday I go out to somebody not feel like a little child. He's a big gap Shaq is seven foot one proving that good samaritans can also be giant samaritans. Deputy Arrington telling us sat quietly snuck away when he knew the woman with safe and receiving police assistants. Shaq hasn't posted or commented about the incident at all and I didn't matter who ER what you look like but color your skin is how much money. He saw some of that need help any stop so. A basis. Other people with good character. I think that's what we need in this world and our country it a bit Mort out days. Well said deputy this actually isn't the first time Shaq has made a roadside assist beckons when he eighteen Yelp the pair of drivers. Who collided in one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles. His heart apparently it as big as he has done well Kazan is a surprising to the senior all sacks and want to really look up to. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.