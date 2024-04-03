Shocking video released of teen shot by California deputies in 2022

Newly released video shows the moment California deputies shot and killed a teen who had allegedly been kidnapped by her father. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.

April 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live