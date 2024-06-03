'Significant' injures in shark attack

A California man needed surgery after a rare shark attack near San Diego. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally has reaction from the lifeguard who rushed to the rescue.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live