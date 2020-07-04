Transcript for Signs of hope amid coronavirus pandemic

Oh look inside the now largest hospital in the nation New York city's Javits Center once a convention center now turned hospital for coded nineteen patients. The New York governor Andrew Cuomo says even this will not be enough. The president trump approve the governor's request to convert the navy ship comfort from a non coded to a called it hospital. In New York State more than 4700. People have died from the virus. And city leaders are contemplating temporary mass burials for victim's son even in parks. But there is good news the death rate here may be slowing. Total number of hospitalizations. Are down. The good icu admissions are down and did daily into patients are down as a role good signs. And news of the downward trend in hard hit Louisiana we are starting to see real science. That these mitigation measures that we put into place weeks ago or starting. To their real results but doctor Anthony doubt she warning we are not in the clear yet. I don't think that you're going to have to say that the country cannot get back to real degree of them normalcy. Until you absolutely have a safe and effective vaccine. Governor Cuomo extending New York stay at home order until the end of the month we get reckless. We Cheney who were not compliant social distancing you we'll see those numbers go won't again. Hospitals here are overwhelmed. Iraqi armored car. But how does on the way from California the state sending 500 then a leaders. And now revelations from a report by the inspector general of health and human services. After surveying more than 300 hospitals the department found hospital staff are concerned not only with the lack of personal protective equipment and violators. But also about running out of necessities like food thermometers and cleaning supplies not having enough healthy staff. And waking up to a week for test results. The survey was conducted in late march by newly appointed inspector general Christie grim who's worked under four administrations. President trump. Questioning the report and who conducted old. Europe and when was she appointed when which appointed culture which was originally under federal law chuck and abdomen and and an engine is its. Oh you didn't tell me of that. I'd say yeah. Now is that guy who didn't tell me where this service the previous admin you read the Obama administration. Thank you for telling me that she there's a typical. Take days dale. With more than 360000. Cases in the country. Doctor Deborah Burke says we all must make sacrifices. Describing how she couldn't visit her ten month old granddaughter suffering with the 105. Degree fever. For fear of herself possibly getting sick and infecting others. Doctor Burks also clarified a warning she gave about not going out all in the next two weeks for states that haven't yet hit their peaks. She now says family should just and one person to do that necessary shopping. In order to keep everyone safe. Kenneth and on the back to you Andrea think you.

