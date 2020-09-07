Transcript for Silicon Valley CEO's racist rant

Didn't need to be waitress Janica Cochran refused to remain silent when attacks a year went on a racist rant inside this Carmel Valley restaurant and -- Video shows conquered confronting Michael loft house as the lashed out at two Asian American families celebrating a birthday Asian peace. Yeah. Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Yeah I don't know that people. Yeah. Yeah. Cochran whether serving law counts but she says before the rant. Loft house switch tables instead food back multiple times I'm not a mother but it shall almost maternal. Ray Aaron. As my family and I take care of them do whatever it Tina. Ready just a waiter you look. Beyond me I don't I don't understand. Loft douse the C over company called solid eight later apologized writing my behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. Raymond Russa says he and his wife have been in America for 26 years and they've never felt anything remotely close to racism and told that night. Woods looks in anger sadness there's still people. Arab light and goodness and let alone in this country. This morning law houses mother tells the Daily Mail the family is completely devastated. And appalled by his behavior. As for Cochran she sending this message to the public if you see something do something stand up against against our. Racial hatred in any form any kind. Good words to live by. And on line fund raiser was set up for Cochran title a big tip for an everyday hero with a goal of 1000 dollars. Is now have more than 26000. Dollars you can say I would patronize that restaurant any time in a beautiful scenery he deserves a big tent yesterday it's definitely.

