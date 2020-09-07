-
Now Playing: Silicon Valley CEO apologizes for racist rant
-
Now Playing: Fired executive speaks out after video shows his racist rant against Uber driver
-
Now Playing: Police bias 'widespread phenomenon': AG Barr
-
Now Playing: CDC director speaks out about schools reopening
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes school reopenings, threatens to cut funding
-
Now Playing: 62,000 new coronavirus cases in a day
-
Now Playing: Bob Ross renaissance
-
Now Playing: How can you talk to your kids about racism? Educator Jane Elliott shares her advice
-
Now Playing: Snake rings doorbell of Kansas home
-
Now Playing: Senior communities using new tools to track COVID-19, keep residents from feeling isolated
-
Now Playing: Months after COVID-19 deaths at nursing facility, families still seeking answers
-
Now Playing: New series pairs strangers and challenges them to talk about race and bias
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Is protective or herd immunity possible?
-
Now Playing: Crackdown on legal immigration
-
Now Playing: AG Barr: Black males wrongly ‘treated with extra suspicion’
-
Now Playing: Contraceptive mandate overturned
-
Now Playing: Meet the college students assisting essential workers
-
Now Playing: Dealing with a dual existence
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 8, 2020