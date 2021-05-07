Transcript for Singing at the fire escape

A little over a year ago Jill Fiore dot she'd never sing again after contracting cove in nineteen. When we met or six months ago she perform two concerts on her fire escape persevering through what she thought would end her dream. Now she talks to us about facing a bigger challenge and how her music concert there. Jill Fiore rocked the lower east side at the height of the pandemic from her fire escape. Holding two of her Fiore escape concerts. And now after a brief hiatus. She's back this show in particular has so much more significant the first one was to bolster spirits the second one. Was a means of lake being the voice of resilience but this one is a celebration. That were coming out of some terrible terrible times. Jill dealt plenty of her own terrible times just this year. The most difficult thing that I have. Faced and gone through since the last time we spoke is the passing of my father. I was guided and I truly felt like. Just throwing in the towel on the music stuff. Her dad Austin a big part of her life and her music. My mother reminded me that he was so proud he sought immediate making a difference in people's lives. And me just doing what I love. She's been on record to. Original songs down hand. Lying. And then build her first ever music video and vitally has restrictions lifted in New York. Jill found herself in front of a live audience once again. Loading our. We're doing it again. Back on that infamous buyers stayed with her band on her parents' anniversary. Fans gathering Britney chills fire escape ready for a show. Some seized in SDP's. Life. We actually used to yeah. Some new. The idea. I think right now from her marketing. Hear him Newman spasm in the I have. A crowd quickly filling Essex street. I was on the street in a moment Dylan's that weren't gonna hear them. Engel pat go. Careening around there's little reason I don't think I gotta get out I didn't hear the last two songs. We're learning is done now. Jill and her band bringing the music back to the street and the joy back to New York City and amazing it's. Zero. Crowds that it draws its that you get an expensive. Humanity. When he disappeared the last years ago. People who need it the music this time. I had a friend who responded to one of my post molecules show. And they said they had wrote the train in two months. So was silver and constantly let his seat. And it is still here and an encore of emotion for the woman whose music carried her through I think that if my dad could say anything at about the curious gave he would tell me that he's proud of me and you is tell me to keep. He's doing what I love. Because it's making me and others happy. For more music you can check out deals EP called ten feet tall and as for more fire escape concert still says and other shows looking. More than likely guys. Meanwhile my landlord won't even let me. Why I'm my irons gave let alone well I'm music concert July gain everything go right down on the lorries it's I think that entering about it.

